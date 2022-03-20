Playcent (PCNT) Market Cap Hits $840,223.67

Playcent (PCNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. Playcent has a total market cap of $840,223.67 and approximately $13,146.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00035300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00106619 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

PCNT is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

