Krios (GIG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $269.00

Krios (GIG) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. Krios has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $269.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Krios coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007494 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00124308 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.85 or 0.00287248 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

