PFG Advisors Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,786. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.15 and a 1-year high of $132.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.