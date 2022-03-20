PFG Advisors Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 587.5% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,530,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,595 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 53,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 643,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.63. The stock had a trading volume of 168,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,892. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.74. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $57.77.

