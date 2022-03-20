PFG Advisors Buys 1,402 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000.

AOR stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,911. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average is $55.85.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

