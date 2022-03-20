$2.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.86 billion and the highest is $2.94 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year sales of $12.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.14 billion to $12.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.66 billion to $13.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 88,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.49. 1,367,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.09. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $95.09 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

