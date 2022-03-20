$68.00 Million in Sales Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) to post sales of $68.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.70 million and the highest is $69.89 million. Heska reported sales of $60.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $291.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.28 million to $293.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $318.48 million, with estimates ranging from $304.70 million to $331.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.67.

HSKA traded up $12.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.82. 123,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,371.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska has a one year low of $119.63 and a one year high of $275.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 10.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 25.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 11.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

