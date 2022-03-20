iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,929 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,584,243 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.50. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

