iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626,627 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 390.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,287 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,084,000 after purchasing an additional 886,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after acquiring an additional 881,453 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,147,000 after acquiring an additional 652,535 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.49. 3,056,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,401. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.14. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $46.95 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.