PFG Advisors Purchases 4,082 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,864,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,257,489. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.09. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

