Brokerages Expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the lowest is $1.43 billion. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year sales of $6.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Frontier Communications Parent.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 77.29% and a return on equity of 235.87%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.65. 1,213,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,431. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

