Brokerages Expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBRGet Rating) to report sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the lowest is $1.43 billion. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year sales of $6.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Frontier Communications Parent.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 77.29% and a return on equity of 235.87%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.65. 1,213,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,431. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.