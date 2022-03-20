Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $704,027.03 and $16,170.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,388.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.14 or 0.06939483 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.48 or 0.00279005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.72 or 0.00786976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00014654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00090799 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.82 or 0.00473121 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.41 or 0.00418979 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,816,546 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

