Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 45,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 70,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,309,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $24.13. 7,302,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,430,934. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.25. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

