PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

VOOG stock traded up $5.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.18. The company had a trading volume of 182,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,709. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $227.00 and a 1-year high of $306.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.89.

