Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,278 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $1,340,889.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $456,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock worth $47,574,738.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

SNAP stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.00. 28,106,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,463,584. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08. Snap has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.