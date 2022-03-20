Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Salarius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLRX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.39 on Friday. 1,096,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,772. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25,992 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 71,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

