AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

