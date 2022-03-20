PFG Advisors Purchases 8,426 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

PFG Advisors raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.61. 74,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61.

