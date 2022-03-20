PFG Advisors Makes New $5.93 Million Investment in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 129,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALTL. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,555,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 290,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after buying an additional 97,533 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ALTL traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,923. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.84. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.83.

