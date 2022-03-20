PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $4.45 on Friday, reaching $323.95. 7,473,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,749. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.38. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.13 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

