$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Mar 20th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECNGet Rating) will post sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $7.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on BECN. Raymond James raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

NASDAQ:BECN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.74. 550,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.92. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.50.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,982,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,487 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period.

About Beacon Roofing Supply (Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

