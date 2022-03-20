Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is PFG Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

PFG Advisors raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,873 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.76. 2,735,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,172. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.87. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.