Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 980 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,476,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,136. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $84.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on D shares. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

