Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,112 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,910,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.25.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

