Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives $24.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Vistra alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.9% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VST traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,887,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,066. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58. Vistra has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -22.39%.

About Vistra (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.