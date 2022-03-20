Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives $24.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
VST traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,887,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,066. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58. Vistra has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -22.39%.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.
