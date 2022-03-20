Analysts Expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $339.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) will announce $339.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $341.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $336.70 million. Premier posted sales of $469.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on PINC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

In other Premier news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 40.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 2.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Premier by 84.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Premier by 64.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Premier by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,446. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

