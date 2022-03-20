Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.32.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Teck Resources stock traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$49.11. 4,817,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,389. The company has a market cap of C$26.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$21.86 and a twelve month high of C$54.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.57.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

