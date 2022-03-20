Rocket Vault (RVF) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.03 Million

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00045168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,858.98 or 0.06935283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,310.94 or 1.00211547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00040634 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

