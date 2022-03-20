Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 205 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,832,484,000 after purchasing an additional 203,703 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Target by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Target by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Target by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,369,000 after purchasing an additional 163,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

Shares of TGT traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.05. 6,451,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,583,330. The firm has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $179.63 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.31.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

