Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Bancolombia reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bancolombia.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.51%.

CIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 5.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIB traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.44. 767,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,046. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.07. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Bancolombia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.