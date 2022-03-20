Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of EQR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,723,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,849. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,654,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,705,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,336,000 after purchasing an additional 447,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,499,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

