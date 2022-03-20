Shopping (SPI) Achieves Market Cap of $7.14 Million

Shopping (SPI) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Shopping has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $7.14 million and approximately $454,501.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for about $8.23 or 0.00019955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00045168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,858.98 or 0.06935283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,310.94 or 1.00211547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00040634 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,611 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

