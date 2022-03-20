Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 358.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,733 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.72. 1,942,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $142.53 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.91.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 45.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

