Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.74. 1,544,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,046. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average is $75.77. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.40.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

