Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Invests $2.75 Million in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after buying an additional 910,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,975,000 after buying an additional 46,318 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,636,000 after buying an additional 74,833 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,603,000 after buying an additional 188,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after buying an additional 1,702,889 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.17.

Shares of STZ traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.93. 1,333,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,828. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.01 and its 200-day moving average is $227.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,013.33%.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.