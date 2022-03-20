TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 370 ($4.81).

Several analysts have recently commented on TIFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.81) to GBX 360 ($4.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of TIFS traded up GBX 8.80 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 190.80 ($2.48). 1,362,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,659. TI Fluid Systems has a one year low of GBX 175 ($2.28) and a one year high of GBX 330.50 ($4.30). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 228.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 247.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £992.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a €0.01 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. TI Fluid Systems’s payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

