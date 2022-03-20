Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWODF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.60) to GBX 189 ($2.46) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.54) to GBX 190 ($2.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Investec began coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS TWODF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. 229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

