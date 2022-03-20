Kalmar Tops 24-Hour Volume of $210,860.00 (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00004595 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. Kalmar has a total market cap of $8.64 million and $210,860.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045340 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.10 or 0.06941665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,359.57 or 0.99997979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00040820 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,547,628 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

