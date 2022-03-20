Insured Finance (INFI) Trading Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Insured Finance (INFI) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $472,779.92 and approximately $4,129.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045340 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.10 or 0.06941665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,359.57 or 0.99997979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00040820 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,659,941 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

