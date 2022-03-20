United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2,062.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.42.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,105. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $285.59 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

