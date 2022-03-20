Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,868 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.85. The company had a trading volume of 601,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,262. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $213.65 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.51 and its 200-day moving average is $243.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

