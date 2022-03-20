Wall Street Games (WSG) Market Cap Achieves $4.11 Million

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045340 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.10 or 0.06941665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,359.57 or 0.99997979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00040820 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WSGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.