Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $15,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Okta by 129.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 129.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,800 shares of company stock worth $7,015,655. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $310.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $13.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.50. 4,028,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,093. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.05. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.30 and a 52-week high of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

