Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $16.92 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 788,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Shares of BSCN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 265,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,013. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $21.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48.

