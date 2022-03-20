Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSS. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 28.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 7.7% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 31.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 30.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 609,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,666. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

