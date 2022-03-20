Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.60. 23,781,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,003,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.27. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

