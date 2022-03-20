Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,454 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,987 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 69.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.32. 6,064,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,697. The stock has a market cap of $166.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $270.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

