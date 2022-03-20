Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $19,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $492.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,572. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.34. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $452.36 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

