NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Increased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,793 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.1% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $34,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,935 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 584.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 760 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.24. 9,931,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,672,181. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.28 and its 200-day moving average is $154.62. The company has a market cap of $207.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.79.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

