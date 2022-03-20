Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,970 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $26,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 49,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 159,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 230,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.23.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,284,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,646. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.85 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.20.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

